Blue Jays trade Tellez to Brewers for pitching depth

The Blue Jays have acquired right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for infielder Rowdy Tellez. A week ago, Toronto added right-handed relief pitcher Adam Cimber in a deal with Miami.

The Canadian Press ·
The Blue Jays on Tuesday dealt infielder Rowdy Tellez to the Brewers for pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis. Tellez opened the season with Toronto but was sent to triple-A Buffalo since June 22. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for infielder Rowdy Tellez.

The 28-year-old Richards is on the move for a second time after being traded from Tampa Bay to Milwaukee as part of a four-player deal on May 21.

The six-foot-two, 195-pound right-hander made six relief appearances for the Rays and 15 for the Brewers this season, posting a 3-0 record, 3.69 earned-run average and 41 strikeouts.

Francis, 25, has gone 7-3 with a 3.62 ERA in 11 starts between double-A Biloxi and triple-A Nashville this season.[SIM

The 26-year-old Tellez struggled to find a spot on the Jays roster this season. He has been with triple-A Buffalo since June 22.

Tellez batted .209 in 50 games for the Blue Jays this season with four home runs and eight runs batted in.

The six-foot-four, 255-pound left-handed hitter is in his fourth major league season and has a .241 career average with 37 home runs, and 99 RBI over 219 games.

A week ago, the Blue Jays added right-handed relief pitcher Adam Cimber and outfielder Corey Dickerson in a four-player deal with the Miami Marlins.

