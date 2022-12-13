Former Blue Jays pitcher Stripling reportedly strikes 2-year deal with Giants

Free-agent right-hander Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants came to terms on a two-year, $25-million US contract, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Per the network, the deal includes an opt-out clause after the first season.

Stripling, 33, recorded career-best totals in wins and earned-run average in 2022 while splitting time as a starter and reliever with the Toronto Blue Jays. He finished with a 10-4 record and 3.01 ERA in 32 games (24 starts).

Stripling did not make an appearance in the playoffs last season for the Blue Jays, who were swept by the Seattle Mariners in the American League wild-card series.

A 2018 all-star, Stripling owns a 38-38 record with a 3.78 ERA in 204 career appearances (104 starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2016-20) and Blue Jays.

Manoah receives top bonus from new $50M pool

Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease will receive the largest amount in the new $50 million US pool for pre-arbitration players, earning $2,457,426.

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is second with $2,381,143, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and the players' association under the March lockout settlement. Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah is third at $2,191,023.

Eleven players are receiving $1 million or more.

A total of 100 players will receive the payments under a plan aimed to get more money to players without enough service time for salary arbitration eligibility: two years, 116 days of major league service for 2022.

At $706,200, Manoah had a major league minimum salary this past season.

Under the March agreement, an eligible player receives $2.5 million for winning a MVP or Cy Young Award, $1.75 million for second in the voting, $1.5 million for third, $1 million for fourth, fifth or selection to the all-MLB first team, $750,000 for rookie of the year, $500,000 for second in rookie of the year voting or all-MLB second team.

All-MLB teams are voted by fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and officials.

A player is eligible to receive the bonus for one achievement per year, earning only the highest amount.

Cease was second in AL Cy Young voting, Alvarez third in AL MVP voting, Manoah was third in AL Cy Young balloting behind Justin Verlander and Dylan Cease.

Yankees finalizing Rodon offer: report

The Yankees are close to making an offer to star left-hander Carlos Rodon, the New York Post reported.

The 30-year-old free agent opted out of his $22.5 million US contract with the San Francisco Giants for next season and reportedly is seeking a deal in the neighbourhood of seven seasons and $200-plus million.

The two-time all-star has also received interest from the Giants, St. Louis Cardinals and several other teams.

Rodon finished 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA in 31 starts last season, striking out 237 batters in 178 innings.

He pitched his first seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox and is 56-46 in 152 career outings (147 starts) with a 3.60 ERA in 847 1/3 innings.