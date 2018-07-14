Osuna working way back to Blue Jays with Gulf Coast club

Skip to Main Content
Blue Jays reliever Roberto Osuna pitched in a professional game Saturday for the first time since he was charged with assault two months ago, a scoreless inning for Toronto's Gulf Coast League team. The suspended pitcher is eligible to return to the Jays on Aug. 5.

Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna on Saturday appeared in his first game since he was charged with assault in May. The suspended closer is eligible to rejoin his Toronto teammates on Aug. 5. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press/File)

Osuna, who's currently serving a 75-game unpaid suspension handed down by Major League Baseball, pitched one inning for Toronto's Gulf Coast League team in Dunedin, Fla., on Saturday afternoon, striking out a batter and allowing one hit.

The 23-year-old closer was initially placed on a paid administrative leave that was renewed on a week-to-week basis following his May 8 arrest.

The league imposed the 75-game suspension in late June, retroactive to the date of Osuna's arrest, saying in a press release he had violated MLB's policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

Osuna was eligible to begin playing in the Jays' minor-league system starting Saturday. He can join the major league team on Aug. 5.

Osuna had his criminal case put over for three weeks at a brief court hearing in Toronto earlier this week.

Basile has said Osuna intends to plead not guilty to the charges, which he says stem from an alleged domestic incident.

