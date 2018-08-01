Skip to Main Content
Ex-Blue Jays closer Osuna a no-show for court Wednesday
A lawyer for former Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna says his client will not be appearing in court Wednesday afternoon in Toronto. The 23-year-old was arrested in May and charged with assault in connection to an alleged domestic incident.

The Canadian Press ·
Former Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna will not appear in Toronto court Wednesday. Lawyer Domenic Basile will represent the 23-year-old, who was traded to Houston earlier this week. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press/File)

The 23-year-old Mexican baseball player was arrested in May and charged with assault in connection to an alleged domestic incident.

His lawyer, Domenic Basile, says he will be representing Osuna at the Toronto court hearing.

The Blue Jays traded Osuna to the Houston Astros on Monday.

Osuna was suspended without pay for 75 games in June for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

He is eligible to pitch in the big leagues starting Sunday.

