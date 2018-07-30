Jays trade reliever Roberto Osuna to Astros

The Toronto Blue Jays traded talented but troubled closer Roberto Osuna to the Houston Astros on Monday.

The Blue Jays received right-handed pitchers Ken Giles, David Paulino and Hector Perez in exchange for Osuna, who has been serving a 75-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy after being arrested and charged with assault by Toronto police on May 8.

Osuna can return to major-league action on Sunday. His next scheduled court appearance is Wednesday in Toronto.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired RHP Ken Giles, minor league RHP Hector Perez and minor league RHP David Paulino from the <a href="https://twitter.com/astros?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Astros</a> in exchange for RHP Roberto Osuna. <a href="https://t.co/JG98oa0cXj">pic.twitter.com/JG98oa0cXj</a> —@BlueJays

The 23-year-old native of Mexico, who was recently on a rehab assignment with triple-A Buffalo as he prepared for his return to the majors, had nine saves and a 2.03 earned-run average in 15 appearances with Toronto this season prior to his suspension.

The right-hander has 104 saves in 221 appearances over three-plus seasons with Toronto. He became the youngest pitcher in MLB history to reach 100 saves in the Jays 2-1 win over Baltimore on April 10.

Statements from Jeff Luhnow and Roberto Osuna <a href="https://t.co/qvLV1UhILW">pic.twitter.com/qvLV1UhILW</a> —@Chandler_Rome

Giles has struggled this season with the Astros, posting 12 saves in 34 appearances with a 4.99 earned-run average. But he was effective in Houston's run to a World Series title last year, with 34 saves and a .230 ERA.

The 27-year-old native of Albuquerque, N.M., pitched one inning of a combined no-hitter as a member Philadelphia Phillies in a 7-0 win over Atlanta on Sept. 1, 2014.

Paulino missed most of the 2017 season as suspended 80 games without pay for testing positive for a performance enhancing substance. He has not pitched at the major-league level this season.

Perez has split time this season between double-A Corpus Christi and single-A Buies Creek.