MLB fires Roberto Alomar from consultant position amid sexual misconduct allegation

Major League Baseball has fired former Toronto Blue Jays second baseman and Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar from a consultant position amid a sexual misconduct allegation.

Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. announced on Friday that Alomar had been placed on the MLB's ineligible list, according to a media release from the league.

A statement from the commissioner said an independent investigation was conducted by an external legal firm at his office's request to review the allegations, which date back to 2014 and were reported by a "baseball industry employee" earlier this year.

"Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB's policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB's Ineligible List are warranted," the statement said.

"We are grateful for the courage of the individual who came forward. MLB will continue to strive to create environments in which people feel comfortable speaking up without fear of recrimination, retaliation, or exclusion."

A statement from the Toronto Blue Jays says the team supports the decision.

"The Blue Jays are severing all ties with Alomar, effective immediately," the Toronto Blue Jays said in a statement.

"The Blue Jays are committed to advancing respect and equity in baseball and are taking further action by removing Alomar from the Level of Excellence and taking down his banner at Rogers Centre."

The release says the team commends "the courage demonstrated by the individual who bravely came forward."

The MLB says it also won't be providing further details to respect the person's privacy and confidentiality.