Blue Jays add Robbie Ray to new-look rotation and reportedly speedy infielder Villar

The Toronto Blue Jays have added depth to their pitching staff, acquiring left-hander Robbie Ray from the Arizona Diamondbacks before Monday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Toronto also gets cash considerations in the deal. The Diamondbacks pick up lefty Travis Bergen.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins is also said to have picked up speedy infielder Jonathan Villar from Miami in exchange for minor league outfielder Griffin Conine, the son of former Florida Marlins first baseman/outfielder Jeff Conine.

Last season, the 23-year-old Conine hit .283 with a .371 on-base percentage in 80 games to go with 22 home runs and 64 runs batted in.

The 28-year-old Ray, is 1-4 with a 7.84 earned-run average across seven starts for the Diamondbacks this season.

The native of Brentwood, Tenn., was an all-star in 2017. He has a record of 48-50 and a 4.25 ERA with 1,017 strikeouts and 387 walks across seven Major League seasons.

Robbie Ray this year<br><br>3.2 IP, 3 BB, 97 pitches<br>4.2 IP, 6 BB, 94 pitches<br>5.0 IP, 2 BB, 91 pitches<br>3.2 IP, 3 BB, 84 pitches<br>5.0 IP, 6 BB, 95 pitches<br>5.0 IP, 5 BB, 101 pitches<br>4.0 IP, 6 BB, 99 pitches<br><br>His 7 straight games with 5 or fewer IP and 80+ pitches is 2nd most since 2000 —@MLBRandomStats

Bergen is in his second year in the big leagues. He played for the San Francisco Giants in 2019 and had a 5.49 ERA in 21 relief appearances.

The 26-year-old pitched for the Blue Jays once this season, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out three.

If Ray can figure out his command issues, he could help the Blue Jays, who are pushing for a playoff spot in the expanded 16-team format. They have an 18-14 record and are one game behind the New York Yankees for second place in the AL East.

The Blue Jays have been looking for pitching help with starters Nate Pearson, Matt Shoemaker and Trent Thornton all on the disabled list.

Toronto acquired Taijuan Walker from Seattle last week. The 28-year-old right-hander pitched six scoreless innings and picked up the win in his Blue Jays debut on Saturday.