Robbie Ray returning to Blue Jays rotation on 1-year, $8M US deal
In the first free-agent deal of the off-season, the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday re-signed left-hander Robbie Ray to a one-year, $8 million US contract.

The Blue Jays on Saturday announced the re-signing of starting pitcher Robbie Ray to a one-year contract worth $8 million US. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Ray, 29, pitched in five games (four starts) with the Blue Jays in September after being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in an Aug. 31 trade for fellow southpaw Travis Bergen and compiled a 1-1 record, 4.79 earned-run average and struck out 25 in 20 2/3 innings.

Ray was a combined 2-5 with a 6.62 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) with Toronto and Arizona. He struck out 68 batters and led the majors with 45 walks in 51 2/3 innings.

An all-star for the Diamondbacks in 2017, Ray has a 49-51 career record with a 4.26 ERA in 161 games (157 starts) with the Detroit Tigers (2014), Arizona (2015-20) and Toronto.

