Ex-Blue Jay Robbie Ray heads West to join Mariners on reported 5-year deal
2021 AL Cy Young winner had MLB-leading 2.84 ERA, league-best 248 strikeouts
Reigning American League Cy Young winner has agreed to a five-year, $115-million US contract with the Seattle Mariners, according to multiple media reports.
ESPN's Jeff Passan and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic were the first to report the deal.
Ray had a 13-7 record for the Toronto Blue Jays this past season with a 2.84 earned-run average and 248 strikeouts over 193.1 innings pitched.
His ERA was the best in Major League Baseball while his innings pitched and strikeout totals were the best in the American League.
That year was sharp turnaround after a dismal 2020 when he led the majors in walks and went 2-5 with a 6.62 ERA for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Blue Jays during the pandemic-shortened season.
The reports of Ray leaving the Blue Jays come a day after the Associated Press reported that Toronto had reached an agreement on a five-year, $110-million contract with right-hander Kevin Gausman.
Ray is the second pitcher from Toronto's 2021 staff to depart in free agency. The St. Louis Cardinals and Steven Matz on Monday finalized a four-year deal worth $44 million.
And according to reports on Sunday, Marcus Semien has agreed to a seven-year pact with Texas worth $175 million after one stellar year in Toronto in which he was named a finalist for the AL most valuable player award.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?