Robbie Ray loses no-hit bid in 7th inning, helps Blue Jays avoid series sweep
Left-hander strikes out 11 and Toronto halts Rays' 6-game win streak entering break
Robbie Ray took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays beat Tampa Bay 3-1 Sunday, ending the Rays' six-game winning streak.
Ray (7-4) allowed one hit and one walk, while striking out 11 in seven innings. It was his ninth game this season of nine or more strikeouts, tying New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom for most in the majors.
Danny Jansen put the Blue Jays up 1-0 during the third with his fourth homer.
Santiago Espinal had an RBI single and Cavan Biggio hit a sacrifice fly as the Blue Jays took a 3-0 lead in the fourth.
Rich Hill (6-4) gave up three runs and four hits in five innings.
Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette had an infield single in four at-bats in his 162nd MLB game. Through that many games, Bichette leads the franchise in hits (203), runs (121), RBI (101) and extra-base hits (79).
Pitching enforcements
The Rays entered Sunday with an American League-best ERA of 3.51 and will be adding depth over the next month.
Right-hander Chris Archer (right forearm tightness) will pitch for the minor league FCL Rays Monday, with RHP Oliver Drake (right flexor tendon strain) following him on Tuesday.
Ryan Thompson (right shoulder inflammation) is nearing a rehab assignment, and fellow reliever Nick Anderson (right elbow strain) is throwing off a mound.
Up next
Blue Jays: Start a three-game home series in Buffalo, New York, on Friday night against Texas.
Rays: Begin a three-game trip Friday night at Atlanta.
