Skip to Main Content
MLB

Robbie Ray delivers 4 no-hit innings in Blue Jays' blanking of Orioles

Starting pitcher Robbie Ray pitched four scoreless innings as five Blue Jays hurlers combined on a one-hitter over eight innings in Saturday's 5-0 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles in Dunedin, Fla.

Reliever Jordan Romano allows lone hit in 7th frame; Biggio homers, scores 3 runs

The Canadian Press ·
Blue Jays' starter Robbie Ray delivers in the second inning of Saturday's 5-0 pre-season victory over the visiting Orioles in Dunedin. Fla., Ray continued his stellar spring with four no-hit innings and lowered in spring ERA to 2.16. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Cavan Biggio homered and scored three times as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 5-0 in pre-season baseball action Saturday afternoon.

Starter Robbie Ray pitched four scoreless innings as five Toronto pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout. Jordan Romano surrendered the lone hit in the seventh inning to catching prospect Adley Rutschman.

Biggio hit a two-run shot in the fifth inning off Baltimore reliever Ashton Goudeau.

Alejandro Kirk had two hits for the Blue Jays, who improved to 7-5-1.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now