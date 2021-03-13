Robbie Ray delivers 4 no-hit innings in Blue Jays' blanking of Orioles
Starting pitcher Robbie Ray pitched four scoreless innings as five Blue Jays hurlers combined on a one-hitter over eight innings in Saturday's 5-0 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles in Dunedin, Fla.
Reliever Jordan Romano allows lone hit in 7th frame; Biggio homers, scores 3 runs
Cavan Biggio homered and scored three times as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 5-0 in pre-season baseball action Saturday afternoon.
Starter Robbie Ray pitched four scoreless innings as five Toronto pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout. Jordan Romano surrendered the lone hit in the seventh inning to catching prospect Adley Rutschman.
Biggio hit a two-run shot in the fifth inning off Baltimore reliever Ashton Goudeau.
Alejandro Kirk had two hits for the Blue Jays, who improved to 7-5-1.
Robbie Ray strikes out Tyler Nevin (<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a> 3B coach Phil Nevin’s son) to end the 3rd inning at 52 pitches. <a href="https://t.co/tx8JcuS7PJ">pic.twitter.com/tx8JcuS7PJ</a>—@MarlyRiveraESPN
