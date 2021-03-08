Former Canadian major league pitcher Rhéal Cormier, 53, dies of cancer

Canadian pitcher Rhéal Cormier, who spent 16 years in the major leagues, has died after a battle with cancer.

The native of Moncton, N.B., was 53.

The Philadelphia Phillies confirmed his death.

A sixth-round pick by the St. Louis in 1988, Cormier broke into the big leagues with the Cardinals three years later.

After being traded to Boston, Cormier was shipped to the Montreal Expos in 1996.

Cormier spent two years with Montreal before finishing his major-league career with Boston, Philadelphia and Cincinnati.

In 683 major-league games, Cormier was 71-64 with a 4.03 earned-run average.

Cormier's best year was 2003 with Philadelphia when he was 8-0 as a reliever with a 1.70 ERA.

Cormier also represented Canada at the 1987 Pan American Games, the 1988 Olympics and the 2006 World Baseball Classic.

He was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012.