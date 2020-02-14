Blue Jays' left-hander Borucki experiencing elbow tightness

The Toronto Blue Jays are being cautious with Ryan Borucki to start spring training after the left-hander complained of elbow tightness in his throwing arm earlier this week.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday at camp that Borucki experienced the tightness after throwing off a mound a couple days ago.

"Well he's got a history of course of problems so you always get concerned a little bit," Montoyo said. "But from what I hear, we're just going to be cautious right now.

"He's been working hard and if he feels like he's tight. Right now we're just going to be cautious, that's all."

General manager Ross Atkins said Borucki underwent an MRI that revealed "it's just tightness."

Borucki dealt with elbow problems all of last year, beginning at spring training, and made just two starts in the majors in 2019.

The 25-year-old had surgery on the elbow in August to remove bone spurs.

Borucki also had Tommy John surgery while in the minor leagues in 2012, forcing him to miss the entire 2013 season.

"I think mostly at this point we're going to be cautious," Atkins said. "Any time that someone feels tightness, and at this point in the game, it's smart to do that."

Borucki had success in his rookie season in 2018, pitching to a 3.87 earned-run average through 17 starts (97 2/3 innings) with 67 strikeouts and 33 walks.

Atkins didn't rule out the possibility of moving Borucki to the bullpen at some point in the future in an effort to lessen his workload during a season.

That's not a move the team is considering right now, though.

"We talk about that with every pitcher and it's more based on how they've developed, what roles they've had success in, their interest and desires, and we're always thinking about putting guys in positions to have success," he said.

"It's not something that's on the table to make a decision today," Atkins added. "Today we're focused on him getting back to 100 per cent strength."