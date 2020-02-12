Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire busted for exposing himself

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire is facing a misdemeanour exposure charge after an incident last week in Dunedin, Fla., and a court date has been scheduled for next month, authorities said.

McGuire was arrested for 'exposure of sexual organs' on Friday afternoon and given a notice to appear in a Clearwater, Fla., court on March 16, according to Cpl. Chuck Skipper, a public information spokesman with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to a public parking lot for a person seen sitting inside an SUV exposing himself, the sheriff's office said in a statement, adding the subject was co-operative and did not deny the allegations.

"He was basically released on his own recognizance by the deputy," Skipper said.

McGuire, a 24-year-old Seattle native, has primarily served as a backup catcher over parts of two seasons with the Blue Jays.

1st-round pick in 2013

"The Toronto Blue Jays are aware of the recent police incident involving catcher Reese McGuire," the team said in a statement. "He has been in communication with the Blue Jays and we are working to gather more information. Out of respect for the legal process, neither he nor the club will comment any further at this time."

Pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report Wednesday to the team's spring training facility in Dunedin. The Blue Jays' pre-season schedule begins Feb. 22 against the New York Yankees.

McGuire was selected by Pittsburgh with the 14th overall pick of the 2013 MLB Draft. He was acquired by the Blue Jays along with pitcher Francisco Liriano and outfielder Harold Ramirez in an August 2016 trade with the Pirates in exchange for pitcher Drew Hutchison.

McGuire made his big-league debut with the Blue Jays in 2018, appearing in 14 games that season. He played in 30 games last season and was expected to split duties behind the plate this season with Danny Jansen.

In 44 career games, McGuire has a .299 batting average with seven home runs and 15 runs batted in.