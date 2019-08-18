Reds place Votto on injured list with back strain
The Reds have placed first baseman Joey Votto on the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness that has kept him out of Cincinnati's last three games.
Toronto native has missed last 3 games due to injury
The move is retroactive to Thursday. In a corresponding move, the Reds recalled utility player Brian O'Grady from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
Votto was on a six-game hitting streak before his back tightened up. The six-time All Star is hitting .262 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs in 113 games this season.
This is O'Grady's second stint with the Reds this season. Earlier this month, he went 1 for 5 in five appearances.
