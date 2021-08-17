Reds' Joey Votto becomes 2nd Canadian to reach 2,000 hits in MLB history

Canadian Joey Votto, the 37-year-old Cincinnati Reds first baseman who has been on a tear since the all-star break, got the 2,000th hit of his career on Monday with a single in the seventh inning of his team's 14-5 win over the Chicago Cubs.

The Toronto native came up again later in the inning and drove in a run with another base hit during an eight-run Reds outburst.

Votto became just the second Canadian to reach the 2,000-hit plateau, joining Larry Walker of Maple Ridge, B.C.

Votto became the second major league player to get his 2,000th hit, 300th home run and 1,000th RBI in the same season. Hall of Famer Billy Williams did it with the Cubs in 1971.

Votto joins Johnny Bench as the only Reds with 2,000 hits and 300 homers, and his 26 homers this season are his most since he hit 36 in 2017.

"More than anything, to be done with a game and get a win and also to feel momentum toward something we're collectively doing, and then to be a part of that with these individual milestones, is really pretty special," Votto said.

Cubs manager David Ross was a catcher with the Reds during Votto's rookie year in 2007.

"Having seen him early on in his career, it was pretty special to see him become a mainstay here in Cincinnati," Ross said.

Votto said he got the ball from his first major league hit but gave it to his dog Maris, who promptly chewed it beyond recognition. He said he's not sure what he'll do with the ball from No. 2,000.