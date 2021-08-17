Skip to Main Content
MLB

Reds' Joey Votto becomes 2nd Canadian to reach 2,000 hits in MLB history

Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds notched the 2,000th hit of his career on Monday, becoming just the second Canadian to reach the milestone after Hall of Famer Larry Walker of Maple Ridge, B.C.

Toronto native joins Hall of Famer Larry Walker of Maple Ridge, B.C.

The Associated Press ·
Canadian Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds gives a curtain call after hitting a single for his 2,000th career MLB hit during a 14-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Canadian Joey Votto, the 37-year-old Cincinnati Reds first baseman who has been on a tear since the all-star break, got the 2,000th hit of his career on Monday with a single in the seventh inning of his team's 14-5 win over the Chicago Cubs.

The Toronto native came up again later in the inning and drove in a run with another base hit during an eight-run Reds outburst.

Votto became just the second Canadian to reach the 2,000-hit plateau, joining Larry Walker of Maple Ridge, B.C.

Votto became the second major league player to get his 2,000th hit, 300th home run and 1,000th RBI in the same season. Hall of Famer Billy Williams did it with the Cubs in 1971.

Votto joins Johnny Bench as the only Reds with 2,000 hits and 300 homers, and his 26 homers this season are his most since he hit 36 in 2017.

"More than anything, to be done with a game and get a win and also to feel momentum toward something we're collectively doing, and then to be a part of that with these individual milestones, is really pretty special," Votto said.

Cubs manager David Ross was a catcher with the Reds during Votto's rookie year in 2007.

"Having seen him early on in his career, it was pretty special to see him become a mainstay here in Cincinnati," Ross said.

Votto said he got the ball from his first major league hit but gave it to his dog Maris, who promptly chewed it beyond recognition. He said he's not sure what he'll do with the ball from No. 2,000.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now