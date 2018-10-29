Skip to Main Content
Boston Red Sox win World Series
Breaking

Boston Red Sox win World Series

The Boston Red Sox have won the World Series, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 to capture the franchise's ninth title.

Steve Pearce's 2 home runs, David Price's strong start sink Dodgers

Benjamin Blum · CBC Sports ·
Steve Pearce hit a pair of home runs in Game 5 to help the Red Sox win the World Series. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

More to come

