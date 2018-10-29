Breaking
Boston Red Sox win World Series
The Boston Red Sox have won the World Series, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 to capture the franchise's ninth title.
Steve Pearce's 2 home runs, David Price's strong start sink Dodgers
The Boston Red Sox have won the World Series, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 to capture the franchise's ninth title.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.