Red Sox rally from 3 down in 9th to complete 4-game sweep over Yankees
Aroldis Chapman blows 4-1 lead in closing frame as Benintendi caps comeback
Andrew Benintendi's RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning capped Boston's rally from three runs down in the ninth against New York closer Aroldis Chapman, and the Red Sox completed a four-game sweep over the rival Yankees with a 5-4 victory on Sunday night.
Boston opened a 9 1/2-game lead atop the AL East over the Yankees, who lost their season-high fifth straight.
Boston (79-34) has won eight of nine games and owns the majors' best record.
The Yankees hadn't been swept in a four-game series by the Red Sox when they entered a series 30 or more games over .500 since 1939, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Sandy Leon looped a two-out single off Jonathan Holder (1-3) in the 10th and advanced on a wild pitch. Tony Renda pinch-ran before Benintendi's single bounced up the middle to the right of second-base.
Matt Barnes (4-3) worked a perfect inning in the top of the 10th.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.