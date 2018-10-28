Red Sox steal Game 4 from Dodgers, one win away from World Series title

An 18-inning loss in Game 3 of the World Series couldn't wear out the Boston Red Sox. A four-run deficit late in Game 4 definitely didn't faze them.

This plucky powerhouse just kept getting big hits to move to the brink of another championship.

Steve Pearce hit a tying homer in the eighth and a three-run double in the ninth, and the Red Sox emphatically rallied for a 9-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

Pinch-hitter Rafael Devers singled home Brock Holt with the tiebreaking run in the ninth as Boston roared to a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup.

Game 5 is Sunday at Dodger Stadium, where the Red Sox can close out a spectacular season with their fourth title in 15 years. Boston picked Game 2 winner David Price to start on short rest against fellow lefty Clayton Kershaw.

Shortly after Yasiel Puig's three-run homer in the sixth put the Dodgers up 4-0, Boston's incredible surge began with pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland's three-run homer.

The Red Sox will have trouble topping this performance, in which they overcame a three-run deficit in a World Series game for only the second time. Boston also rallied from three runs down against Cincinnati in 1975 in Game 6, best known for Carlton Fisk's dramatic homer in the 12th after Bernie Carbo tied it with a three-run shot.

Pearce was an unlikely candidate to become the latest post-season hero in Boston's lengthy October history, but he did it twice. The 35-year-old journeyman connected off All-Star closer Kenley Jansen for the tying homer in the eighth, and he cleared the bases one inning later with a double to the gap.

After this impressive escape, the superlative Boston roster that won 108 regular-season games and then rolled through the 100-win New York Yankees and the defending champion Houston Astros to win the AL pennant is now one win from this formerly tormented franchise's ninth World Series crown.

Enrique Hernandez hit a two-run homer in the ninth for Los Angeles, which could become the first team to lose the World Series on its home field in back-to-back seasons since the New York Giants lost at the Polo Grounds to the Yankees in 1936 and 1937.

"We're not out yet," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "Our guys aren't done. We've got our best going tomorrow and we're expecting to win a baseball game."