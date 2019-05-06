Red Sox place David Price on injured list
Pitcher suffering from left elbow tendinitis
The Boston Red Sox placed veteran left-hander David Price on the 10-day injured list Monday with left elbow tendinitis. The move is retroactive to Friday.
Price, 33, allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings in a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox in his last appearance on Thursday.
The five-time All-Star and 2012 Cy Young Award winner is 1-2 with a 3.75 ERA in six starts this season. He has struck out 42 and walked 10 in 36 innings.
In a corresponding move, Boston promoted right-hander Ryan Weber to the active roster ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Weber, 28, was signed as a minor league free agent in December. He is 1-5 with a 5.01 ERA in 24 career appearances with the Atlanta Braves (2015-16), Seattle Mariners (2017) and Tampa Bay Rays (2018).
Weber is 1-1 with a 5.04 ERA in five starts this season at Triple-A Pawtucket.
