Jays stumble as Red Sox's late barrage undoes Stroman's solid outing
Toronto closer Ken Giles charged with 5 runs in 1st home appearance since Osuna trade
Mitch Moreland drove in four runs including a three-run home run in the 10th inning as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 10-7 on Tuesday.
J.D. Martinez also drove in four runs including a three-run homer in the eighth inning.
Devon Travis and Justin Smoak had homers for Toronto (52-60)
Ken Giles (0-3) earned the loss after surrendering five runs in the 10th.
Craig Kimbrel (3-1) picked up the win after blowing a save situation with the Blue Jays up 5-4 in the ninth.
Watch Hailey Dawson continue her mission to raise awareness about Poland syndrome by throwing the opening pitch.
Toronto's (51-61) bullpen spoiled a dominant pitching performance from starter Marcus Stroman.
He allowed just two hits and no earned runs over seven innings of work. Stroman came out to the mound to pitch the eighth inning before he was subsequently removed from the game due to a right middle finger blister.
Boston starter Drew Pomeranz pitched four and two-thirds innings allowing just two runs on four hits. He walked five batters and recorded one strikeout.
Travis opened the scoring for the Blue Jays in the third inning by hitting a two-run home run off Pomeranz.
Boston replied in the fourth inning when Martinez hit an RBI single to cut Toronto's lead to 2-1.
Toronto restored their two-run lead in the seventh inning. Teoscar Hernandez hit a sac fly RBI to centre field to give the Blue Jays a 3-1 advantage.
Moreland hit an RBI fielders choice to cut Toronto's lead to 3-2 in the top of the eighth. Martinez followed with a three-run homer to give Boston a 5-3 lead.
Tepera was ejected in the eighth following the Red Sox final out for arguing balls and strikes.
Later in the inning, Luke Maile hit an RBI double to cut Boston's lead to 5-4.
Smoak hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game 5-5.
In the 10th inning, Boston put up five runs on Giles. Moreland hit a three-run home run before Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run shot to knock Giles out of the game.
Kevin Pillar hit a two-run home run to cut Boston's lead to 10-7.
Smoak extend his hitting streak to 11 games. That tied him with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. for team's longest hitting streak this season.
Drury hits DL
The Toronto Blue Jays placed infielder Brandon Drury on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to Aug. 5, with a fractured left hand.
Infielder Richard Urena was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.
It's unclear if or when Drury sustained a new injury.
Drury suffered a left hand bruise on a hit by pitch before being traded to the Blue Jays by the New York Yankees in the J.A. Happ deal on July 26. Drury has played eight games with Toronto since then, last taking the field Saturday in a 2-for-4 performance against the Seattle Mariners.
Drury, 25, has four hits in 26 at-bats (.154 average) since joining the Jays. On the season, he is hitting .169 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 26 games.
Urena, 22, has hit .278 with one homer and three RBIs in 11 games with Toronto this season.
