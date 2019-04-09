Red Sox raise 4th World Series banner in 15 years
Team receives championship rings ahead of game against Jays
The Boston Red Sox are celebrating their fourth World Series title in 15 years at Fenway Park before their home opener.
A giant banner honouring the 2018 champions was unfurled in front of the Green Monster during a ceremony before Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pedro Martinez, Mike Lowell and David Ortiz carried out the 2004, '07 and '13 trophies, respectively. The Boston Pops orchestra set up in shallow right field to play Queen's "We Are the Champions."
Then the 2018 team began filing down the red carpet to collect the championship rings. Manager Alex Cora led the coaching staff and David Price was the first player to receive one.
Also taking part in the ceremony were former Red Sox Manny Ramirez and Curt Schilling, who have been absent from previous ceremonies.
All in the details. 💍 <a href="https://t.co/lpL6VRD2b9">pic.twitter.com/lpL6VRD2b9</a>—@RedSox
