Rays coach Charlie Montoyo named new Blue Jays manager: reports

Charlie Montoyo has been named the new manager of the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple media reports.

He reportedly succeeds John Gibbons, who parted ways with the organization at the end of the 2018 season.

The 53-year-old native of Puerto Rico spent last season as bench coach for the Tampa Bay Rays.

His 10-season pro career as a player included four games with the Montreal Expos in 1993.