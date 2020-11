Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena arrested in Mexico for domestic incident

Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena has been arrested in Mexico's Yucatan state for a situation involving allegations of domestic violence, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth award for the most valuable player in the post-season.

The Yucatan state prosecutors' office confirmed Tuesday that Arozarena was detained "for problems relating to his ex-partner."

He has not been formally charged yet. Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Normally suspects are held in jail pending that decision.

Arozarena has made no public comment and it was not clear if he had a lawyer yet.

Local media reported that Arozarena married a Colombian woman earlier this month in Merida, the Yucatan state capital.

He hit .377 with 10 homers and 14 RBI in 20 post-season games for Tampa Bay.