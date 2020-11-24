Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena arrested in Mexico for domestic incident
2020 playoff MVP detained 'for problems relating to his ex-partner'
Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena has been arrested in Mexico's Yucatan state for a situation involving allegations of domestic violence, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth award for the most valuable player in the post-season.
The Yucatan state prosecutors' office confirmed Tuesday that Arozarena was detained "for problems relating to his ex-partner."
He has not been formally charged yet. Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Normally suspects are held in jail pending that decision.
Arozarena has made no public comment and it was not clear if he had a lawyer yet.
Local media reported that Arozarena married a Colombian woman earlier this month in Merida, the Yucatan state capital.
He hit .377 with 10 homers and 14 RBI in 20 post-season games for Tampa Bay.
The record-setting homer for Randy Arozarena. <a href="https://t.co/IsNBsk1Q8b">pic.twitter.com/IsNBsk1Q8b</a>—@MLBPipeline
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.