MLB suspends Astros hitting coach 20 games, A's OF Laureano 6 for brawl: report

Major League Baseball suspended Houston hitting coach Alex Cintron for 20 games Tuesday for his role in Sunday's brawl between the Astros and Oakland A's, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported.

Cintron's suspension is the longest for an on-field transgression in 15 years, since Texas pitcher Kenny Rogers received 20 games for his altercation with two cameramen in 2005. The report said Cintron will not appeal the suspension, believed to be one of the longest ever levied against a coach.

Oakland centre-fielder Ramon Laureano also received a six-game suspension, per the report. He is appealing the punishment, a person with direct knowledge of the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because that wasn't made public.

After getting hit by a pitch for the second time in the game in the seventh inning by Humberto Castellanos with one out in the seventh inning of Oakland's 7-2 win, he began exchanging words with a gesturing Cintron then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward Cintron.

The verbal exchange with Cintron included alleged derogatory remarks about Laureano's mother.

Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano before the A's outfielder got to the hitting coach. Laureano is a former Astros player and the rival clubs have been the top two in the American League West the past two years. A's pitcher Mike Fiers, another former Houston player, revealed the Astros' sign-stealing scandal in November to The Athletic.

Laureano, 26, has started all 17 of the A's games this season, and he is hitting .263/.405/.491 with three homers and 10 runs batted in. He has reached base at least once in all but two games.

Cintron, 41, has been on Houston's coaching staff since 2017. He played parts of nine seasons in the majors from 2001-09 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals, batting .275 with 33 homers and 222 RBI in 680 games.