Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar reportedly to miss 4-6 weeks with clavicle injury
Rookie infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. placed on 7-day concussion list
The Toronto Blue Jays put centre-fielder Kevin Pillar on the 10-day disabled list Sunday while also placing infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., on the seven-day concussion list.
Both players were injured Saturday in a game against the Red Sox in Boston, with Pillar expected to miss four to six weeks.
Pillar left the game in the third inning with a right clavicle injury after making a diving catch on a Brock Holt shallow fly. He rolled on the ground before throwing the ball to second for an inning-ending double play.
Gurriel got a foot to the back of his helmet from Red Sox started Eduardo Rodriguez while Gurriel was diving into first base on an infield hit in the sixth inning. Gurriel stayed in the game but Rodriguez had to leave with a sprained right ankle.
Toronto activated right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera and left-handed starter Jaime Garcia from the 10-day DL in corresponding roster moves.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.