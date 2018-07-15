Skip to Main Content
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar reportedly to miss 4-6 weeks with clavicle injury
New

Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar reportedly to miss 4-6 weeks with clavicle injury

The Toronto Blue Jays put centre-fielder Kevin Pillar on the 10-day disabled list Sunday while also placing infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., on the seven-day concussion list.

Rookie infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. placed on 7-day concussion list

The Canadian Press ·
Blue Jays centre-fielder Kevin Pillar makes a diving catch on the Red Sox's Brock Holt during the third inning of Saturday's game in Boston. Pillar injured his right clavicle on the play and is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks. (Winslow Townson/Associated Press)

The Toronto Blue Jays put centre-fielder Kevin Pillar on the 10-day disabled list Sunday while also placing infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., on the seven-day concussion list.

Both players were injured Saturday in a game against the Red Sox in Boston, with Pillar expected to miss four to six weeks.

Pillar left the game in the third inning with a right clavicle injury after making a diving catch on a Brock Holt shallow fly. He rolled on the ground before throwing the ball to second for an inning-ending double play.

Gurriel got a foot to the back of his helmet from Red Sox started Eduardo Rodriguez while Gurriel was diving into first base on an infield hit in the sixth inning. Gurriel stayed in the game but Rodriguez had to leave with a sprained right ankle.

Toronto activated right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera and left-handed starter Jaime Garcia from the 10-day DL in corresponding roster moves.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us