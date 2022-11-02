Phillies' Bohm hits 1,000th home run in World Series history
Harper, Marsh also tee off early in 3rd game of series against Astros
Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history Tuesday night, and the Philadelphia Phillies quickly went to work on launching the next thousand.
Bryce Harper, Bohm and Brandon Marsh teed off early against Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 3 of the 118th World Series. Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back drives to finish McCullers in the fifth inning and make it 7-0.
The five home runs tied a World Series record done three previous times — by the 1928 Murderers' Row New York Yankees when Babe Ruth hit three and Lou Gehrig also connected, by the Bash Brothers-led 1989 Oakland A's in the first game after the Bay Area earthquake, and by the sign stealing scandal-tainted Astros in 2017.
McCullers became the first pitcher in postseason history to get tagged for five home runs in a game.
BOHM BOMB <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/3m8RPFHj4j">pic.twitter.com/3m8RPFHj4j</a>—@MLB
Harper began the barrage with a two-run drive in the first inning, sending Citizens Bank Park into a frenzy.
Bohm led off with a liner over the left-field wall in the second for the milestone homer. Two batters later, Marsh hit home run No. 1,001, a high fly that a young fan in the front row of the right-field seats dropped back onto the field.
Schwarber, who led the National League with 46 home runs this season, hit his fourth homer of this postseason, a two-run Schwarbomb into the center-field shrubbery. Hoskins followed with a drive to left that chased McCullers.
Cy Young himself gave up the first World Series homer, an inside-the-parker to Pittsburgh's Jimmy Sebring against Boston in the first World Series game in 1903.
Mickey Mantle holds the record for the most World Series home runs with 18. Ruth is next with 15.
WATCH | Phillies manager Thomson has Ontario hometown ready for World Series:
