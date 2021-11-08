Former Mets relief pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly dies in sleep at 45
Posted 3.33 ERA in 484 appearances over 9 regular seasons
Former longtime New York Mets relief pitcher Pedro Feliciano died suddenly at the age of 45, ESPN reported Monday.
Network baseball analyst Eduardo Perez said Feliciano died in his sleep overnight after a day of jet skiing with his family.
No other details have been released.
"The Mets are so saddened to hear of the loss to their family today," the team said in a statement. "Pedro Feliciano will be remembered as a beloved member of the Mets organization for his impact as a great teammate as well as his reputation as one of the most competitive, durable and reliable relievers during his time in Queens. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Feliciano family. Rest in peace, Pedro."
Feliciano pitched nine seasons for the Mets, finishing 22-21 with a 3.33 earned-run average in 484 appearances. He went 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA in six post-season appearances in 2006.
His final appearance for the Mets came in September 2013 at the age of 37.
Feliciano was born Aug. 25, 1976, in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. He was selected in the 31st round of the 1995 draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He made his MLB debut on Sept. 4, 2002, with the Mets.
Terribly sad news this morning as former Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano has passed.<br><br>Known for his durability on the mound, "Perpetual Pedro" pitched nine seasons for the Mets, leading the league in appearances three times. He was 45.—@AnthonyDiComo
Pedro Feliciano once pitched in 408 games in a five-year span for the Mets. Absolutely incredible. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIPPerpetualPedro?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIPPerpetualPedro</a>—@mikemayer22
