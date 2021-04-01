Panik added to Blue Jays' roster as Springer goes on IL
30-year-old agreed to minor league contract ahead of spring training
Infielder Joe Panik was put on the Toronto Blue Jays' major league roster and George Springer went on the 10-day injured list, among a dozen roster moves ahead of Thursday's opener at the New York Yankees.
Springer was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle that will delay his debut with the Blue Jays, who signed him as a free agent to a $150 million, six-year contract. The 2017 World Series MVP with Houston was scratched from a game on March 9 because of tightness in his abdominal muscles and did not play in any exhibitions after March 21. The 31-year-old hit .240 with one homer and two RBIs in 25 at-bats over 10 spring training games.
Right-handers Kirby Yates (recovering from right elbow surgery), Thomas Hatch (right elbow impingement) and Nate Pearson (right adductor strain), and left-hander Robbie Ray (bruised left elbow) also were placed on the 10-day injured list. All the IL moves were retroactive to Monday.
WATCH | CBC Sports Jamie Strashin joins John Northcott to preview Blue Jays season :
Toronto selected left-hander Tim Mayza to the major league roster, and he could make his first major league appearance since 2019.
Right-hander Joel Payamps was recalled from the alternate training site, and left-handers Travis Bergen and Anthony Kay were optioned to the alternate training site.
Infielder Breyvic Valera and catcher Reese McGuire were designated for assignment.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?