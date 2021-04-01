Skip to Main Content
Panik added to Blue Jays' roster as Springer goes on IL

Following George Springer being placed on the 10-day injured list to start the season, Joe Panik has been added to the roster in his place among a dozen of moves leading up to the Toronto Blue Jays' opener.

30-year-old agreed to minor league contract ahead of spring training

Joe Panik's one-year minor league contract pays $1.85 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors, while also being able to earn $400,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Infielder Joe Panik was put on the Toronto Blue Jays' major league roster and George Springer went on the 10-day injured list, among a dozen roster moves ahead of Thursday's opener at the New York Yankees.

The 30-year-old Panik, a seven-year major league veteran, had agreed to a minor league contract ahead of spring training and was selected from Triple-A Buffalo. He gets a one-year contract paying $1.85 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors. He also can earn $400,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $100,000 each for 325, 400, 475 and 500.

Springer was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle that will delay his debut with the Blue Jays, who signed him as a free agent to a $150 million, six-year contract. The 2017 World Series MVP with Houston was scratched from a game on March 9 because of tightness in his abdominal muscles and did not play in any exhibitions after March 21. The 31-year-old hit .240 with one homer and two RBIs in 25 at-bats over 10 spring training games.

Right-handers Kirby Yates (recovering from right elbow surgery), Thomas Hatch (right elbow impingement) and Nate Pearson (right adductor strain), and left-hander Robbie Ray (bruised left elbow) also were placed on the 10-day injured list. All the IL moves were retroactive to Monday.

Toronto selected left-hander Tim Mayza to the major league roster, and he could make his first major league appearance since 2019.

Right-hander Joel Payamps was recalled from the alternate training site, and left-handers Travis Bergen and Anthony Kay were optioned to the alternate training site.

Infielder Breyvic Valera and catcher Reese McGuire were designated for assignment.

