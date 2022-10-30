MLB commissioner Manfred says Athletics probably will leave Oakland for Las Vegas
Team’s lease at 56-year-old Oakland Coliseum expires after 2024 season
It's a safe bet that the Athletics will leave Oakland for Las Vegas, according to Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.
Manfred said in an interview Friday with Sirius XM he is no longer optimistic that the A's will stay in Oakland.
"It just doesn't look like it's going to happen," Manfred said.
The Athletics' lease at the 56-year-old Oakland Coliseum ends after the 2024 season.
Negotiations between the A's and Oakland officials on a new Howard Terminal stadium project are expected to drag into next year, which team president Dave Kaval has said would "all but doom our efforts" to stay in the Bay Area.
Oakland lost the NBA's Golden State Warriors to neighbouring San Francisco last year, while the NFL's Raiders left for Las Vegas before the 2020 season.
The Athletics have explored a move to Las Vegas since May 2021.
