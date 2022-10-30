Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
MLB

MLB commissioner Manfred says Athletics probably will leave Oakland for Las Vegas

It's a safe bet that the Athletics will leave Oakland for Las Vegas, according to Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. The team's lease at 56-year-old Oakland Coliseum ends after the 2024 season.

Team’s lease at 56-year-old Oakland Coliseum expires after 2024 season

Field Level Media ·
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday on Sirius XM he is no longer optimistic the A's will stay in Oakland. Since May 2021, the team has explored a move to Las Vegas. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images/File)

It's a safe bet that the Athletics will leave Oakland for Las Vegas, according to Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.

Manfred said in an interview Friday with Sirius XM he is no longer optimistic that the A's will stay in Oakland.

"It just doesn't look like it's going to happen," Manfred said.

The Athletics' lease at the 56-year-old Oakland Coliseum ends after the 2024 season.

Negotiations between the A's and Oakland officials on a new Howard Terminal stadium project are expected to drag into next year, which team president Dave Kaval has said would "all but doom our efforts" to stay in the Bay Area.

Oakland lost the NBA's Golden State Warriors to neighbouring San Francisco last year, while the NFL's Raiders left for Las Vegas before the 2020 season.

The Athletics have explored a move to Las Vegas since May 2021.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now