Rockies' Arenado agrees to 8-year contract extension through 2026: report
If finalized, slugging 3rd baseman's $260 million US deal would have $32.5M AAV
A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Colorado Rockies all-star third baseman Nolan Arenado has agreed to an eight-year, $260-million US contract.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been finalized. The agreement includes a provision that allows Arenado to opt out after three years and become a free agent.
If the deal is finalized, Arenado's $32.5 million average annual value would be the second-highest in baseball history behind the $34.42 million for pitcher Zack Greinke in a $206.5 million contract with Arizona that began in 2016.
Arenado, who turns 28 on April 16, was on track to be eligible for free agency after this season. He has earned a Gold Glove at third base in each of his six major league seasons. He batted .297 with a National League-leading 38 homers last season, finishing third in MVP voting.
Colorado, which has never won the World Series, made its second straight post-season appearance last year.
On Monday, the Rockies announced a three-year contract extension for manager Bud Black through 2022.
