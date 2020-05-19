Wife of Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte dies of heart attack
'It is a moment of indescribable pain,' says the veteran major leaguer
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte announced on social media that his wife Noelia has died of a heart attack.
"Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack," Marte wrote on Instagram on Monday. "It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time."
"We are deeply saddened to learn of tragic passing of Noelia Marte," the Diamondbacks wrote on social media. "Starling and his family are part of the D-backs' family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time."
Noelia reportedly was hospitalized awaiting surgery on a broken ankle when she died.
The 31-year-old Marte has played his entire eight-year big league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates before being traded to the Diamondbacks during the off-season.
Marte has played eight major league seasons, all with the Pirates, earning all-star honours in 2016 and winning Gold Gloves in 2015 and '16.
The Pirates also responded on social media, saying "the entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time."
Marte, 31, and Noelia had two boys and a girl. The couple originally were from Villa Mella near Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
With files from Field Level Media
