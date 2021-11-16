Noah Syndergaard reportedly reaches 1-year, $21M US deal with Angels

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels agreed on a one-year, $21-million deal US, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Syndergaard, who was a free agent, was extended an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the New York Mets last week.

The 29-year-old former Blue Jays prospect missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John (elbow ligament replacement) surgery before enduring setbacks in his rehabilitation. He returned to the club in late September and made two starts, posting an 0-1 record while pitching just two innings.

Syndergaard is 47-31 with a 3.32 earned-run average in 121 career appearances (120 starts) with New York. He made the all-star team with the Mets in 2016, his second season. He finished that campaign with 14 wins and a 2.60 ERA, both career bests.

A first-round draft pick of Toronto in 2010, Syndergaard was traded to the Mets in December 2012 in a seven-player deal that saw R.A. Dickey, fresh off a Cy Young-winning season in New York, head to the Blue Jays.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian was a scout with Toronto when Syndergaard, then a top prospect, worked his way to the Class A Lansing Lugnuts in 2012 before the trade to New York.

In November 2020, Los Angeles hired the then-40-year-old Minasian, who once served as a bat boy for the Texas Rangers when they made road trips to Angel Stadium.

After leaving Toronto, he spent three years in the Atlanta front office with GM Alex Anthopoulos, the former Blue Jays GM whose team won the World Series two weeks ago.