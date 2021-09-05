Skip to Main Content
Red Sox add Canadian pitcher Nick Pivetta, Danny Santana to COVID-19 IL

The Red Sox scratched Nick Pivetta on Sunday and placed the Canadian right-hander on the COVID-19 injured list. The Victoria native is among 11 Boston players placed on the list over the past 10 days.

Manager Alex Cora calls situation 'challenging' during club's playoff push

Ken Powtak · The Associated Press ·
Pitcher Nick Pivetta of Victoria, who was scheduled to start on Sunday against Cleveland, is among 11 Red Sox players to be placed on the COVID-19-related injury list in the past 10 days. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox scratched Nick Pivetta on Sunday and placed the Canadian right-hander on the COVID-19 injured list.

The Red Sox also added infielder/outfielder Danny Santana to the list about 30 minutes before the first pitch against visiting Cleveland. Santana is the 11th Boston player — six position players and five pitchers — to go on the COVID-19-related injury list in the past 10 days.

Pivetta, who hails from Victoria, was slated to start the series finale at Fenway Park.

"You have to be patient," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of the situation, explaining how the Yankees and his close friend, manager Aaron Boone, handled it earlier this season.

"It is strange, but honestly this is something, Boonie went through this in the season," Cora said. "The way he handled it from afar, I was like: 'Wow! This is great."'

'You gotta keep going'

From the first day after the all-star break until Aug. 8, the Yankees placed nine players on the COVID-19 list, including all-stars Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole.

With the Red Sox looking to secure a playoff spot, Cora knows there is no time to relax.

"You gotta keep going," he said. "It's not easy. I would love to have everybody here, but, at the same time, it's part of it. It's a challenge, but it's a challenge that we like as a group."

Kutter Crawford, 25, was recalled from triple-A Worcester. The right-hander started against the Indians and gave up two runs in the first inning in his major league debut.

Boston rallied late to win the first two games of the series.

The Red Sox entered play Sunday a half-game behind the Yankees for the American League's first wild-card spot and four games ahead of Oakland for the second berth.

