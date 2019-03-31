Recap
Leafs fail to clinch playoff spot with another loss to last-place Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs can't seem to solve the last-place Ottawa Senators. The Leafs lost 4-2 to Ottawa on Saturday night, Toronto's second loss in the nation's capital in two weeks.
Toronto could have clinched by earning a single point
The Canadian Tire Centre game operations staff appeared to troll Toronto in the final minute, playing the Leafs' goal song — "You Make My Dreams" by Hall & Oates — as the Senators put the final touches on a victory.
Senators goalie Craig Anderson was superb, making 42 saves.
With the loss, the Leafs squandered an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth and are now 3-5-2 in their past 10 games.
Anthony Duclair, with two goals, Magnus Paajarvi and Cody Ceci scored for the Senators (28-44-6).
