Leafs fail to clinch playoff spot with another loss to last-place Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs can't seem to solve the last-place Ottawa Senators.

The Leafs lost 4-2 to Ottawa on Saturday night, Toronto's second loss in the nation's capital in two weeks.

The Canadian Tire Centre game operations staff appeared to troll Toronto in the final minute, playing the Leafs' goal song — "You Make My Dreams" by Hall & Oates — as the Senators put the final touches on a victory.

Senators goalie Craig Anderson was superb, making 42 saves.

With the loss, the Leafs squandered an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth and are now 3-5-2 in their past 10 games.

Anthony Duclair, with two goals, Magnus Paajarvi and Cody Ceci scored for the Senators (28-44-6).