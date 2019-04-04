Yankees' Tulowitzki lands on injured list with left calf strain
The New York Yankees have placed shortstop Troy Tulowitzki on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain.
Former Blue Jay hitting .182 in 5 games with New York
New York has 11 players on the IL, most in the majors.
Infielder Thairo Estrada was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre to fill out an infield already without Didi Gregorius and Miguel Andujar.
Tulowitzki, a five-time All-Star, left prior to the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against Detroit.
Signed as a free agent at the major league minimum of $555,000 to fill in for the injured Gregorius, Tulowitzki returned after missing all of 2018 following surgery on both heels and is hitting .182 in five games.
