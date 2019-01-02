Skip to Main Content
Ex-Blue Jay Troy Tulowitzki agrees to deal with Yankees: reports
Ex-Blue Jay Troy Tulowitzki agrees to deal with Yankees: reports

Former Toronto Blue Jay Troy Tulowitzki has reached a one-year agreement at the league-minimum contract with the New York Yankees, ESPN reports.

Former Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki signed a one-year deal with the New York Yankees on Monday. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Media reports late Tuesday night said the former Blue Jays shortstop had agreed to a $550,000 US league-minimum deal with the Yankees for the 2019 season, pending a physical.

Toronto released Tulowitzki, a five-time all-star, last month with two years remaining on his contract. The Blue Jays owe the oft-injured shortstop the $34 million that's left on that deal.

The 34-year-old Tulowitzki was kept out of the Blue Jays lineup for the last season and a half after a serious ankle injury and surgery to both heels.

He first joined Toronto from the Rockies in a July 2015 trade orchestrated by then-GM Alex Anthopoulos, who made a number of trade deadline moves that propelled the Blue Jays' return to the playoffs for the first time in 22 years.

Tulowitzki also helped the Blue Jays reach the American League Championship Series for a second straight year in 2016, batting .462 with five RBIs in Toronto's three-game sweep of Texas in the AL Division Series.

Over 12 seasons with Toronto and Colorado, he has a career batting average of .290 with 224 home runs and 779 runs batted in.

