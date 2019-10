Edwin Encarnacion set for free agency after Yankees decline contract option

The New York Yankees have declined their 2020 option for Edwin Encarnacion, making the veteran slugger a free agent.

New York announced the move Thursday. Encarnacion was due $25 million US in 2020, but the Yankees bought out the remaining year of his contract for $5 million.

The Yankees acquired the three-time All-Star from Seattle in June to bolster a lineup sapped by injuries. Cash from the Mariners in the trade meant the deal cost New York just $8 million of what he was owed, including the buyout.

Encarnacion led the AL with 21 homers at the time, but a strained left oblique limited the 36-year-old down the stretch. He hit .249 with 13 homers, 37 RBIs and an .856 OPS in 44 regular-season games with New York.

Encarnacion hit .308 while the Yankees pounded Minnesota in the AL Division Series, but he slumped badly in the AL Championship Series against Houston.

New York also said outfielder Aaron Hicks' Tommy John surgery went as expected Wednesday. Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache operated in Los Angeles.