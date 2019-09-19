Yankees pitcher Domingo German put on leave over domestic violence
Yankees star pitcher Domingo German has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball because of domestic violence.
New York says it 'fully supports all measures being undertaken' by the commissioner
MLB did not give details in its statement Thursday, but said the leave "may last up to seven days, barring an extension." MLB is investigating and says it will have no further comment.
MLB cited its agreement with the union on domestic violence policy.
The Yankees say in a statement they "fully support all measures being undertaken" by the commissioner and stressed that "domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated." The team adds that MLB will have its "complete co-operation."
German has given the Yankees' rotation a big lift this year, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA.
