Mets to return from COVID-19 pause with Tuesday doubleheader against Marlins
NL club had 4 games postponed last week after 2 members contracted virus
The New York Mets will resume play Tuesday after no additional members tested positive for COVID-19 since the team learned of two infections that caused four games to be postponed last week, Major League Baseball said.
The league said in a statement that all the Mets' subsequent tests, including those taken Sunday, were negative and the team was returning to baseball activities Monday at Citi Field.
A doubleheader against the Miami Marlins was scheduled for Tuesday beginning at 5:10 p.m. ET, with the Mets the home team for the first game and the Marlins the home team for the second.
The Mets' series finale last Thursday in Miami and their three weekend Subway Series games against the crosstown Yankees were postponed after the positive tests were announced.
The Mets will make up the series against the Yankees with doubleheaders on Friday and Sunday at Yankee Stadium and a single game on Sept. 3 at Citi Field.
