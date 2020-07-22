Mets' Marcus Stroman sidelined by torn calf muscle

Marcus Stroman has a torn muscle in his left calf, a major blow to the New York Mets two days before their season opener.

The All-Star right-hander was expected to follow two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom in a rotation that already will be without No. 2 starter Noah Syndergaard all year because of Tommy John surgery.

Mets manager Luis Rojas said the team doesn't anticipate Stroman needing surgery and he will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. But with the coronavirus-delayed season shortened to 60 games, it could be difficult for Stroman to return in time to provide much help.

"It's really unfortunate," Rojas said.

New York opens up Friday at home against the Atlanta Braves.

The 5-foot-7 Stroman, an energetic bundle of unwavering confidence, grew up on Long Island about 50 miles from Citi Field. He was acquired from Toronto before the trade deadline last July and is eligible for free agency after this season.

Stroman made his first all-star team with Toronto last year. He was 6-11 with a 2.96 ERA in 21 starts for the Blue Jays before going 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA for the Mets.

Stroman was placed on the injured list. So was right-handed reliever Robert Gsellman, who has tightness in his right triceps.