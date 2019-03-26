Cy Young winner deGrom signs 5-year extension with Mets
New York pitcher went 10-9 with 1.70 ERA last season
NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets have agreed to a $137.5 million US, five-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The deal guarantees an additional $120.5 million over four seasons.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.
New York and deGrom had agreed in January to a $17 million, one-year deal, and he was on track to be eligible for free agency after the 2020 season.
His new deal calls for a $10 million signing bonus, a $7 million salary this season, $23 million in 2020, $33.5 million each in 2021 and 2022 and $30.5 million in 2023. The Mets have a $32.5 million option for 2024.
DeGrom has the right to opt out of the deal after the 2022 season and become a free agent.
A right-hander who turns 31 in June, deGrom had a 1.70 ERA last year yet went 10-9. He allowed three runs or fewer in 29 consecutive starts to close the season, but the Mets were 11-18 in those games.
DeGrom is 55-41 with a 2.67 ERA in five big league seasons. Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen represented the two-time All-Star as co-head of CAA Baseball before the team hired him last year.
