Skip to Main Content
MLB·New

Canadian Joey Votto inches from MLB record of home runs in consecutive games

Joey Votto came oh-so-close to matching the major league record with a home run in eight consecutive games during the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 defeat to the New York Mets in 10 innings Saturday night.

Toronto native got another more chance, but struck out in 10th

Mike Fitzpatrick · The Associated Press ·
Joey Votto, right, was on a seven-game homer streak when he laced a line drive that hit the orange padding atop the right-field wall in the eighth and bounced back into play. (Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press)

Joey Votto came oh-so-close to matching the major league record with a home run in eight consecutive games, but Javier Baez did clear the fence in his New York debut and the Mets rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 in 10 innings Saturday night.

With the Mets down to their final strike, Dominic Smith hit a tying single off Sean Doolittle in the ninth. Brandon Drury opened the bottom of the 10th with an RBI single against Luis Cessa (3-2), driving in automatic runner Kevin Pillar from second base to win it.

Votto, riding a seven-game homer streak, laced a line drive that hit the orange padding atop the right-field wall in the eighth and bounced back into play — mere inches from sailing over near the 370-foot sign.

A foot higher and Votto would have tied Dale Long (1956 Pittsburgh Pirates), Don Mattingly (1987 New York Yankees) and Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (1993 Seattle Mariners), the only players to homer in eight straight games.

Votto got one more chance, but struck out in the 10th.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now