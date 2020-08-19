Blue Jays star rookie pitcher Nate Pearson sidelined with elbow injury
Blue Jays rookie right-hander Nate Pearson, considered one of the top prospects in baseball, has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow tightness.
Right-hander sports 6.61 earned-run average in 4 starts this season
The Toronto Blue Jays have placed rookie right-hander Nate Pearson on the 10-day injured list with right elbow tightness.
Considered one of the top prospects in baseball, Pearson gave up five runs on four hits in four innings in his most recent start on Tuesday night in Baltimore.
It was the second straight early exit for Pearson, who lasted just 2 1/3 innings in his previous start against Miami on Aug. 12.
Pearson is 0-0 with a 6.61 earned-run average in four starts this season.
The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Jacob Waguespack from the taxi squad to take Pearson's spot on the roster.
