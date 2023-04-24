Jays promote one-time prospect Pearson with fellow reliever Cimber headed to IL

It's been two years since Nate Pearson donned a Blue Jays jersey. He's looking forward to showing Toronto fans the pitcher he's become.

Pearson was recalled from the Blue Jays' triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., on Monday after right-handed reliever Adam Cimber was put on Toronto's 15-day injured list. The 26-year-old Pearson last pitched for the Blue Jays in October 2021.

"I've definitely grown mentally," said Pearson, sitting in the home dugout at Rogers Centre. "Just more at peace, accepting whatever outcome as long as I'm competing — there's a lot of peace in that — I'm healthy and feel good.

"Makes me happy just to be able to be here and help the boys out early in the year."

The hard-throwing Pearson was selected 28th overall by the Blue Jays in the 2017 draft and signed a US$2.45 million bonus shortly thereafter, but he has struggled to reach his big-league potential since then.

Pearson has a 2-1 MLB record with a 5.18 earned-run average over 33 innings pitched with 36 strikeouts in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but spent most of 2022 on the 60-day injured list with a lat strain.

The Blue Jays organization stopped using him as a starter, instead having him come out of the bullpen for the Buffalo Bisons this season, a role he has thrived in. His fastball topped out at 100.8 m.p.h. in Grapefruit League play in February and he has a 2.16 ERA over 8.1 innings with 16 strikeouts in triple-A so far this year.

"It's always great to be back here at the Rogers Centre," said Pearson, who last played in the ballpark on Oct. 3, 2021 in a 12-4 Blue Jays' win over Baltimore. "I've been through some stuff so it's good just to be able to be here early in the year, help the team out. I'm excited."

Pearson was available out of the bullpen on Monday night as the Blue Jays hosted the Chicago White Sox.

The sidearming Cimber was put on the IL with a rhomboid strain in his throwing arm. He has a 4.50 ERA over 10 innings this season with six strikeouts.

"He's been kind of battling through it dating back to spring training," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. "Stuff has been ticked down, I think.

"Hopefully just give him time to get back to normal."

Schneider said Cimber would be shut down for three or four days before Toronto's medical staff and physiotherapists began working with him.