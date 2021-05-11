Skip to Main Content
Blue Jays send Nate Pearson back to triple-A after shaky season debut

The Toronto Blue Jays recalled right-hander Jeremy Beasley on Tuesday and optioned top prospect Nate Pearson to triple-A Buffalo.

Top prospect allowed 3 earned runs, walked 5 over 2 1/3 innings in loss to Astros

The Canadian Press
The Blue Jays on Tuesday optioned top pitching prospect Nate Pearson to triple-A Buffalo, two days after he gave up three earned runs and walked five over 2 1/3 innings in his season debut. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Beasley was available for Tuesday night's game at Atlanta, the opener of a three-game interleague series against the Braves.

Pearson, 24, struggled in his first start of the season on Sunday as the Blue Jays dropped a 7-4 decision to Houston. He allowed four hits and three earned runs while walking five over 2 1/3 innings.

Pearson entered the season as the eighth-ranked prospect by Major League Baseball. He made five appearances, including four starts, last year.

The six-foot-six 250-pound right-hander started this season on the injured list with a right adductor strain.

Beasley was acquired from Arizona last month for cash considerations. The 25-year-old made one relief appearance with the Diamondbacks last season.

