Blue Jays send Nate Pearson back to triple-A after shaky season debut
Top prospect allowed 3 earned runs, walked 5 over 2 1/3 innings in loss to Astros
The Toronto Blue Jays recalled right-hander Jeremy Beasley on Tuesday and optioned top prospect Nate Pearson to triple-A Buffalo.
Beasley was available for Tuesday night's game at Atlanta, the opener of a three-game interleague series against the Braves.
Pearson, 24, struggled in his first start of the season on Sunday as the Blue Jays dropped a 7-4 decision to Houston. He allowed four hits and three earned runs while walking five over 2 1/3 innings.
The six-foot-six 250-pound right-hander started this season on the injured list with a right adductor strain.
Beasley was acquired from Arizona last month for cash considerations. The 25-year-old made one relief appearance with the Diamondbacks last season.
WATCH | Getting set for the NBA's 'Basketball Africa League':
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?