Dodgers finalize trade for Mookie Betts, David Price: reports

After several days of uncertainty, outfielder Mookie Betts and left-hander David Price reportedly are heading to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of a deal that was agreed upon Sunday evening.

The deal is pending medical reviews, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Dodgers will obtain Betts and Price, along with cash to cover up to half of Price's $96 million remaining salary, multiple outlets reported. The Boston Red Sox will receive outfielder Alex Verdugo, shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong from the Dodgers.

Maeda dealt to Twins

In a second trade, the Dodgers will send right-hander Kenta Maeda to the Minnesota Twins for right-hander Brusdar Graterol and the 67th pick in the draft next summer. Minnesota also reportedly will receive cash and a low-level prospect as part of the deal.

Another deal is expected to follow involving the Dodgers that would send outfielder Joc Pederson and right-hander Ross Stripling to the Los Angeles Angels.

Trade holdup

The final structure of the trades provides a slight alteration on a set of deals agreed upon earlier this week, which reportedly were delayed because of physicals. The MLB Players' Association quickly grew impatient with the holdup as spring training rapidly approached.

"The proposed trades between the Dodgers, Red Sox, Twins and Angels need to be resolved without further delay," Tony Clark, executive director of the MLBPA, said on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"The events of this last week have unfairly put several players' lives in a state of limbo. The unethical leaking of medical information as well as the perversion of the salary arbitration process serve as continued reminders that too often players are treated as commodities by those running the game."

For his six-year career, all with the Red Sox, Betts has a .301/.374/.519 batting line with 139 homers, 470 RBIs and 613 runs in 794 games.

Price, slowed by injuries numerous times in his career, went 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 starts last year. The five-time All-Star is 150-80 with a 3.31 ERA in 321 career games (311 starts) for the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston.

David Price throws a pitch with the Boston Red Sox in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim last September. (Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Verdugo, 23, hit .294/.342/.475 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs in 106 games for Los Angeles in 2019, appearing at all three outfield positions. Over three major league seasons, all with the Dodgers, he has a .282/.335/.449 hitting line with 14 homers and 49 RBIs in 158 games.

Maeda, 31, finished 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA in 37 games (26 starts) last year in his fourth season with the Dodgers. His career record is 47-35 with a 3.87 ERA in 137 games (103 starts).

Graterol, 21, broke into the majors with the Twins in September, going 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in 10 relief appearances. In 18 minor league games at three levels last year, he went a combined 7-0 with one save and a 1.92 ERA in 18 games (11 starts).