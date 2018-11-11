MLB All-Stars use long ball to bounce back against Japan
Molina, Realmuto homer, combine for 4 RBI; exhibition series shifts to Hiroshima
Yadier Molina and J.T. Realmuto both homered on Sunday to lead the MLB All-Stars to a 7-3 win over Japan for their first win of the six-game exhibition series.
Molina followed with an opposite-field three-run blast to right that knocked Tawata out of the game and gave his team a 5-1 advantage. The veteran catcher also threw out a runner at first in the fourth inning.
The visitors added two more runs in seventh.
Eugenio Suarez doubled over the head of left fielder Seiji Uebayashi, scoring Juan Soto from second. Suarez then scored on a single by Haniger.
Soto blast hits roof
Japan added two runs in the ninth on doubles by Hotaka Yamakawa and Ryosuke Kikuchi but MLB reliever John Brebbia recorded the final three outs.
Soto hit a towering fly ball in the fourth that was headed for the right field seats but hit the roof and was caught by right fielder Shogo Akiyama.
Soto also hit the roof in Thursday's warmup game against the Yomiuri Giants.
The MLB All-Stars got solid pitching from starter Scott Barlow of the Kansas City Royals who picked up the win after striking out four and giving up one run on five hits over 4-1/3 innings.
"Having Yadi back there makes my life a lot easier," Barlow said. "I trust him very much and I trusted my defence as well. Not being afraid of contact and letting them run down balls and make their plays."
