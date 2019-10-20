Altuve blasts Astros into World Series with walk-off homer on Chapman
The Houston Astros have won the American League Championship Series.
Houston beats Yankees 6-4 to set Fall Classic date with Nationals
Jose Altuve hit a walk off two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning as Houston beat the New York Yankees 6-4 in Game 6 of the ALCS.
The Astros will face the Washington Nationals in the World Series.
More coming.
