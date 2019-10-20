Skip to Main Content
Altuve blasts Astros into World Series with walk-off homer on Chapman
MLB·ALCS Game 6

The Houston Astros have won the American League Championship Series.

Houston beats Yankees 6-4 to set Fall Classic date with Nationals

The Associated Press ·
Jose Altuve, right, celebrates with teammate Justin Verlander after the Astros eliminated the New York Yankees 6-4 in Game 6 of the ALCS on Saturday. Altuve hit a game-winning two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth to send Houston into the World Series. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)

Jose Altuve hit a walk off two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning as Houston beat the New York Yankees 6-4 in Game 6 of the ALCS.

The Astros will face the Washington Nationals in the World Series.

More coming.

