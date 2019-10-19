Canada's Paxton outduels Verlander as Yankees force series back to Houston
DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Hicks stunned Justin Verlander with first-inning home runs, James Paxton made the early lead stand up and the New York Yankees beat Houston 4-1 Friday night, cutting the Astros' lead in the AL Championship Series to 3-2.
New York starter strikes out 9 Astros over 6 innings to earn win
After the Astros scored on a wild pitch, LeMahieu homered on Verlander's second pitch and Hicks homered off the right-field foul pole, his first long ball since July after a lengthy injury layoff.
Paxton, of Ladner, B.C., pitched six innings, and the Yankees' bullpen followed with shutdown relief.
Now the teams head back to Texas, where the series resumes Saturday night without a day off.
